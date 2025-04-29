WORLD
2 min read
Cyberattack ruled out behind massive blackout in Spain, Portugal
No major security incidents were reported during the blackout, and calm largely prevailed.
Cyberattack ruled out behind massive blackout in Spain, Portugal
No major security incidents were reported during the blackout, and calm largely prevailed. / Photo: Reuters
April 29, 2025

A cyberattack was not behind the massive blackout that left most of Spain and Portugal in the dark for several hours on Monday, the head of Spain’s electricity grid operator said.

“We have been able to conclude that there was no intrusion in the grid’s control centre,” Eduardo Prieto, a director at Red Electrica, told a Tuesday news conference.

He said it was “too early” to determine whether human error was behind the blackout, which he said originated in southwestern Spain, a major producer of solar energy.

When asked by journalists if the incident was related to solar power generation, Prieto said it was “very possible”.

He also ruled out an atmospheric event as the cause

On Monday, the Iberian Peninsula suffered its worst blackout in modern history shortly after midday, with nearly all of mainland Spain and Portugal without power.

By midnight, just 61 percent of the power demand in Spain had been restored.

By Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that 99.95 percent of the country’s electricity supply had been recovered.

No major security incidents were reported during the blackout, and calm largely prevailed.

Recommended

Streets filled with children and those seizing the forced time away from electronics — meeting friends and forming long lines to eat ice cream before it melted. With fewer cars and spotty internet service, many described it as a step back in time.

But for others, the experience was far from idyllic, particularly for travellers or those stuck in elevators when the power went out.

Around 35,000 people were rescued after becoming stranded during rail travel. Massive traffic jams clogged big cities like Madrid, where traffic lights and public transport failed and chaos reigned. Others had to be rescued from underground metro systems.

Many businesses were also seriously affected, with production and services largely paralysed.

A state of emergency was declared in several regions whose governments requested the central government’s intervention to manage the response.

While the states of emergency are being lifted in some areas, Madrid’s regional President Isabel Diaz Ayuso said Tuesday morning that it was still too early to do so.

“If we don’t know the causes, we can’t lift it ... Who can tell us that this won’t happen again?” she told a news conference.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation