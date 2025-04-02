US President Donald Trump's new tariff plan has the ocean shipping industry on edge as he stokes a trade war destined to stanch transport demand and send companies scrambling to manage the fallout.

The Trump administration on Wednesday is set to announce "reciprocal tariffs" targeting nations that have duties on US goods. That move would come after it slapped new import levies on products from Mexico, China and Canada — the top US trading partners — as well as on goods including steel and autos.

Major global container shipping firms like MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM and Hapag-Lloyd transport towering piles of colorful boxes stuffed with goods for US customers like Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

They are giants in the roughly $14 trillion a year ocean shipping industry that handles about 80 percent of global trade.

They are also reliant on companies that are getting whipsawed by Trump's escalating, on-and-off tariffs.

"The implementation of stacked tariffs has led to mounting confusion," said Blake Harden, the Retail Industry Leaders Association's vice president of international trade.

"Companies have not had adequate time, certainty, and guidance they need to incorporate these changes and comply."

Reinstating tariffs

Trump has invoked emergency powers to swiftly add, and occasionally retract and reinstate, tariffs during his second term in office.

"Importers don't know from one week to the next what their duty cost is going to be," said Kit Johnson, director of import compliance at John S. James Co., a US customs broker and freight forwarder whose customers include automakers and producers of chemicals, machinery, medical devices and textiles.

Johnson has seen an uptick in customers opting for high-cost air shipping for autos and other goods that normally would travel by sea, in a bid to front-run new tariffs.

US container imports have also surged to record levels in recent months as companies rushed in toys, furniture, bedding, machinery and parts from China, the world's No. 1 exporter, to avoid Trump's tariffs.

As that threat expanded, other vessel types and airplanes have been called to help U.S. firms stockpile cars from Europe and the Far East, cheese and wine from Italy, and prescription drugs from Ireland.

The average on-demand spot rate to ship a 40-foot container on the key Far East to U.S. West Coast route was $2,844 on Tuesday, a one-day gain of almost 16%, according to data from freight pricing platform Xeneta. That rate is still lower than a year ago, when the risk of Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lanes was a new phenomenon and trading was not distorted by importers seeking to avoid tariffs.