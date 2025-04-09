BIZTECH
Trump declares 90-day reciprocal tariff pause except for China, hikes duties even higher for Beijing
US President Donald Trump offers a timeframe of 90 days to nations who have reached out to negotiate tariffs while further penalising China, hiking levies to 125 percent.
Trump raises Chinese tariffs from 104% to 125%. / Photo: AP
April 9, 2025

President Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs Wednesday, giving all countries a 10 percent baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately".

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:AFP
