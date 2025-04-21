Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condoled over the death of Pope Francis, expressing that he is "deeply saddened."

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world and Head of State of the Vatican," Erdogan said on X on Monday.

Hailing Pope Francis' efforts on the genocide in Gaza, and Palestine issue, Erdogan said: "Pope Francis was a distinguished statesman and a spiritual leader who valued dialogue among different faith communities. He took initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially on the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza."

He concluded by extending his and the Turkish nation's condolences to the pope's family, the Vatican State, and the Catholic world.

“Example of leadership that prioritises universal values"