Liberal democracy in crisis, Türkiye key to EU’s future — Erdogan
Erdogan says that only Türkiye, through its full membership, could rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into, emphasizing the country's strategic importance for Europe's stability and global influence.
Erdogan - EU / AA Archive
February 26, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that liberal democracy, once the most appealing ideology of the past century, is now facing a serious crisis and deadlock.

Speaking on European politics, Erdogan highlighted the growing influence of far-right populists, stating, “The void emerging in European democracies is now being filled by far-right demagogues, as seen in recent elections.”

His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the rise of far-right and anti-migrant movements across the continent.

Türkiye: The EU’s way out

Erdogan asserted that the European Union is struggling on multiple fronts, from the economy to defence, politics, and international credibility.

“Only Türkiye, through its full membership, can rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into,” he declared, emphasising Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe’s stability and global influence.

Western failure in Gaza

Addressing the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Erdogan strongly criticised Western institutions and leaders for their inaction.

“Western organisations and leaders, who have stood by and watched the massacre of over 61,000 civilians—many of whom are women and children—have utterly failed the test of humanity in Gaza,” he said.

His comments reflect growing frustration with Western responses to conflicts in the Middle East, particularly regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Erdogan’s statements underscore Türkiye’s position as a key player in global politics, advocating for a stronger role in Europe while condemning Western inaction in humanitarian crises.

