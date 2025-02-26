Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that liberal democracy, once the most appealing ideology of the past century, is now facing a serious crisis and deadlock.

Speaking on European politics, Erdogan highlighted the growing influence of far-right populists, stating, “The void emerging in European democracies is now being filled by far-right demagogues, as seen in recent elections.”

His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the rise of far-right and anti-migrant movements across the continent.

Türkiye: The EU’s way out

Erdogan asserted that the European Union is struggling on multiple fronts, from the economy to defence, politics, and international credibility.

“Only Türkiye, through its full membership, can rescue the European Union from the deadlock it has fallen into,” he declared, emphasising Türkiye’s strategic importance for Europe’s stability and global influence.