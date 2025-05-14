Gulf leaders have called for ending the Israeli war on Gaza and supported Syria during their summit with US President Donald Trump in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The Gulf-US summit on Wednesday was held during Trump’s current regional tour, his first overseas trip since taking office in January.

Addressing the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called the relationship with Washington “strategic.”

“We are cooperating with the US to de-escalate the situation in Gaza, end the war, and find a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue," he said.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 52,900 Palestinians since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Bin Salman welcomed Trump’s decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

"We affirm our respect for Syria's sovereignty and support for the government's efforts to achieve security. We commend President Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, which will alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people," he said.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called for strengthening efforts by the international community to ensure Syria's security and stability, preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, end the suffering of its people, and halt foreign interference in its affairs.

He also hailed Trump's announcement to lift sanctions on Syria.