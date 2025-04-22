Trade officials in the US trade have finalised steep tariff levels on most solar cells from Southeast Asia, a key step toward wrapping up a year-old trade case in which American manufacturers accused Chinese companies of flooding the market with unfairly cheap goods.

The case was brought last year by Korea’s Hanwha Qcells, Arizona-based First Solar Inc. and several smaller producers seeking to protect billions of dollars in investments in US solar manufacturing.

The petitioner group, the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee, accused big Chinese solar panel makers with factories in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam of shipping panels priced below their cost of production and of receiving unfair subsidies that make American goods uncompetitive.

The tariffs unveiled on Monday vary widely depending on the company and country, but were broadly higher than the preliminary duties announced late last year.

Combined dumping and countervailing duties on Jinko Solar products from Malaysia were among the lowest at 41.56 percent. Rival Trina Solar's products from its operations in Thailand face tariffs of 375.19 percent.

Neither Jinko nor Trina were immediately available for comment.

Products from Cambodia would face duties of more than 3,500 percent because its producers elected not to cooperate with the US probe.