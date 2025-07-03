US President Donald Trump has said that he wants “the people of Gaza to be safe”, amid continued Israeli attacks on the besieged Palestinian territory.

"I want the people of Gaza to be safe, more importantly," Trump told reporters, when asked if he still supports a proposal for the United States to "take over" Gaza.

"I want to see safety for the people of Gaza. They've gone through hell," he said.

Trump first raised the idea of US control over Gaza in February — a proposal widely rejected by countries across the globe — but he has continued to reference it in recent months.

Earlier this week, he said he hopes a ceasefire can be reached in Gaza "sometime next week" and confirmed plans to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington to discuss both Gaza and Iran.

On Thursday, Israel continued its relentless bombardment of the blockaded enclave, killing over 100 Palestinians, including aid seekers.