Syria launches urgent probe into field executions in Sweida
Defense and Interior Ministries open investigations after video shows men in military uniforms carrying out summary killings in southern province.
Covered bodies lie on the ground in Sweida / Reuters
July 22, 2025

Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the formation of an investigative committee to pursue those involved in carrying out field executions in the southern province of Sweida, according to state news agency SANA.

The announcement came on Tuesday amid public outrage over video footage circulating online showing unidentified men, dressed in military uniforms, conducting summary executions in the city.

"The Ministry of Defence, represented by Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, has followed reports of shocking and serious violations committed by an unidentified group wearing military uniforms in the city of Sweida," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a special committee had been formed "to investigate the affiliation and background of the individuals who committed them" and that "the harshest penalties will be imposed on those found responsible once identified."

"None of the perpetrators of these violations will be tolerated, even if they belong to the Ministry of Defence," the minister was quoted as saying.

Violent incidents occurred

Syria’s Interior Ministry also announced an "urgent" investigation into the incident earlier on Tuesday.

The Syrian presidency previously stated that those responsible "must be held accountable, regardless of their rank."

Clashes first erupted in Sweida on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups, sparking widespread violence.

Israeli air strikes soon followed, targeting Syrian military positions and infrastructure, including sites in Damascus.

Israel cited the protection of Druze communities as a justification for the strikes, though most Druze leaders in Syria have publicly rejected foreign intervention and reaffirmed their support for a unified Syrian state.

A ceasefire was announced Saturday following days of fighting.

