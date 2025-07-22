Syria’s Defence Ministry has announced the formation of an investigative committee to pursue those involved in carrying out field executions in the southern province of Sweida, according to state news agency SANA.

The announcement came on Tuesday amid public outrage over video footage circulating online showing unidentified men, dressed in military uniforms, conducting summary executions in the city.

"The Ministry of Defence, represented by Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, has followed reports of shocking and serious violations committed by an unidentified group wearing military uniforms in the city of Sweida," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that a special committee had been formed "to investigate the affiliation and background of the individuals who committed them" and that "the harshest penalties will be imposed on those found responsible once identified."

"None of the perpetrators of these violations will be tolerated, even if they belong to the Ministry of Defence," the minister was quoted as saying.

Syria’s Interior Ministry also announced an "urgent" investigation into the incident earlier on Tuesday.