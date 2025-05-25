Türkiye has reaffirmed its strong ties with the African Union on the occasion of Africa Day, highlighting two decades of cooperation.

“This year, we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Türkiye's observer status at the African Union,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X on Sunday.

The ministry also underlined that Türkiye is one of the strategic partners of the African Union.

“We are preparing for the IV. Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit to be held in 2026," it said.

The ministry also celebrated Africa Day and said: "Happy #AfricaDay!"

‘A reliable and sincere partner’

Later on Sunday, the ministry released a separate statement on its website to congratulate African nations on the occasion of Africa Day.