Israeli strike kills three in Gaza after bloody night despite ceasefire
Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza says 3 people from 2 families were pulled from the rubble and at least 15 others were wounded in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.
Israel has killed 280 Palestinians and wounded 672 since October 11, according to a Wednesday statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry. / AA
November 20, 2025

Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded early on Thursday in an Israeli air strike on a home in southern Gaza in a further violation of the October 10 ceasefire, according to Palestinian Civil Defence in Gaza.

The agency reported in a statement that its teams recovered three bodies and at least 15 wounded from two families after a strike that targeted a residential house in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the Israeli army killed 25 Palestinians and wounded 77 in a series of back-to-back strikes on several areas that Israel had previously withdrawn from, in what Palestinian authorities said was a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The ministry did not release further information on the locations targeted or the identities of the victims.

Ceasefire violations

The Israeli military claimed that the attacks were in response to gunfire targeting its force in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Data from Palestinian factions, human rights groups, and government bodies indicate that Israel has carried out dozens of ceasefire violations since the agreement went into effect on October 10.

Israel has killed 280 Palestinians and wounded 672 since October 11, according to a Wednesday statement by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, injured over 170,000, and reduced most of the enclave to rubble.

