Australian researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can decipher words and sentences from brainwaves detected by a wearable cap, opening up a new frontier in medical science.

It will not only help patients with cognition, but could also revolutionise how humans interact with computers, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.

The pioneering AI model, developed by expert Daniel Leong, PhD student Charles Zhou, and his supervisor Chin-Teng Lin at the GrapheneX-Human-centric Artificial Intelligence Center, University of Technology Sydney, used deep learning to translate the brain signals from electroencephalogram (EEG) into specific words.

Lin noted that the AI model at this stage learned from a limited collection of words and sentences to make it easier to detect individual words.

90% accuracy target

Researchers are recruiting more people to read the texts while wearing the EEG cap to refine the model.