A former British Marine appeared in court for the first time on Friday charged with allegedly driving his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, leaving 79 people injured.

Paul Doyle faces seven charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent during Monday's incident in the northwestern English city, which marred the port city's huge celebrations.

The 53-year-old confirmed his name, date of birth and address during a brief appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

A total of 79 people aged between nine and 78 were injured when a dark Ford Galaxy ploughed into Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

There were no fatalities.

Seven people remained in hospital, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims told reporters on Thursday.

Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a "complex and ongoing investigation".

"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence," she said.

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."