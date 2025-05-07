US President Donald Trump has called for India and Pakistan to immediately halt their fighting, and offered to help end the worst violence between the neighbouring South Asian countries in two decades.

"It's so terrible," Trump said at the White House on Wednesday. "I get along with both, I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out. I want to see them stop.

"They've gone tit-for-tat, so hopefully they can stop now."

Trump's comments came as India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery fire along their contested frontier, after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival.

Pakistan states that Indian strikes resulted in the deaths of 31 Pakistani civilians and injuries to 57 others, vowing to respond to the Indian actions.

Pakistan also said that its air force brought down five Indian fighter jets and one drone in an act of "self-defence” — including three Rafale aircraft, which are considered sophisticated multi-role jets made in France.

India has not confirmed the downing of its jets, but reports quoting local officials say a few aircraft went down on the side of India-administered Kashmir.