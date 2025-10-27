October 27, 2025
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Türkiye’s Balikesir province late on Monday, with tremors felt in Istanbul and other cities, the country's emergencies agency said.
The quake struck at 10:48 pm local time (1948 GMT), the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.
There were no immediate reports of victims.
The earthquake had a depth of 5.99 kilometres and was felt in surrounding provinces, including Istanbul.
"AFAD and other relevant institutions have begun field inspections, and reports are being carefully reviewed," Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies