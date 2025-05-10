Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in a “coalition of the willing” meeting focused on Ukraine, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, during his speech at the online meeting on Saturday, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it.