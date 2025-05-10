TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Fidan attends ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting on Ukraine
During online meeting, Hakan Fidan stresses Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty, voicing Ankara’s support for unconditional ceasefire.
Fidan reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it. / AA
May 10, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in a “coalition of the willing” meeting focused on Ukraine, representing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, during his speech at the online meeting on Saturday, Fidan underscored Türkiye's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He reiterated Ankara's support for establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict and backing efforts aimed to achieve it.

Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a ceasefire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year.

