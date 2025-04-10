US President Donald Trump has claimed victory over Europe in the US tariffs war but acknowledged a "cost" to his surging trade offensive against superpower rival China as markets plunged again.

Trump sought a victory lap at a White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, saying the European Union had backed off from imposing retaliatory tariffs because of his tough stance on China.

"They were very smart. They were ready to announce retaliation. And then they heard about what we did with respect to China... and they said, you know, 'We're going to hold back a little bit,'" he said.

Trump acknowledged "a transition cost and transition problems," but dismissed global market turmoil. "In the end it's going to be a beautiful thing."

Trump added he would "love" to strike a deal with China.

"We'll see what happens with China. We would love to be able to work a deal," Trump told reporters. "They've really taken advantage of our country for a long period of time. They've ripped us off beyond anybody."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was upbeat, even as Wall Street encountered dramatic turbulence, the Nasdaq briefly dropping more than six percent.

"I don't see anything unusual today," Bessent told reporters, touting better than expected US inflation numbers and other economic indicators.

Market loss

Thursday's market losses followed giddy gains on Wednesday in the aftermath of a stunning Trump climbdown, where he maintained a 10 percent blanket tariff on most countries but paused plans for tariffs of 20 percent on the EU and even higher levies on multiple other trade partners.

The dialing back of the planned global trade war left most of the focus on China, the world's number two economy after the United States.

The White House on Thursday clarified that levies on Chinese imports are now at a staggering total of 145 percent — not the previously reported 125 percent.

This was because the latest tariff hike comes on top of a 20 percent tariff already imposed earlier. China has retaliated with levies of 84 percent on US imports.

Trump says he wants to use tariffs to reorder the world economy by forcing manufacturers to base themselves in the United States and for other countries to decrease barriers to US goods.