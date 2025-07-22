Pro-Palestine sloganeering and calls for sanctions on Israel welcomed newly elected Australian lawmakers as the parliament convened for the first time since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was re-elected in May.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn delivered an opening address to a joint session of the 48th parliament on Tuesday.

Mostyn’s address coincided with a demonstration by pro-Palestine protesters, many of whom were detained before being removed from Parliament House, SBS News reported.

Senator Mehreen Faruqi, raising a banner reading “Sanction Israel,” asked Albanese: "Prime Minister, Gaza is starving, will you sanction Israel?"

Australia was among 26 nations that issued a joint statement on Monday, calling for an immediate end to Israeli attacks in Gaza and condemning the blocking of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.