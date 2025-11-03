CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
2 min read
Russia claims its forces have entered Ukraine's Pokrovsk
Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine’s military operations in the Donetsk region.
Russia claims its forces have entered Ukraine's Pokrovsk
Members of Ukraine’s White Angel police unit search for residents in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, amid Russia’s ongoing attacks, on May 21, 2025.
November 3, 2025

Russia claimed that it has advanced in the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where intense clashes have continued for over a year.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its forces “entered and consolidated” their positions in the city’s Prigorodny neighbourhood, adding that clashes continue near its railway station and industrial zone.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces maintain control over the situation at the frontline city, rejecting claims of its encirclement.

Moscow has repeatedly asserted territorial gains in its offensive towards the embattled city.

Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine’s military operations in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia’s recent claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the conflict, which started in February 2022.

The ministry also claimed launching overnight air strikes targeting military industrial facilities, Ukrainian gas and energy facilities that supported their operation, military airfield infrastructure, and a weapons and military equipment repair facility.

RelatedTRT World - Russian strikes kill six, including two children, as Ukraine battles new assault in east
RECOMMENDED

Ukraine reports new Russian air strikes

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, reported overnight air strikes across various regions, including the northeastern Sumy region, where one person was killed in the settlement of Trostianets, as well as the southern Mykolaiv region, where energy infrastructure was damaged and power cuts were recorded in 12 settlements.

Both Russia and Ukraine have stepped up strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure in recent months as winter approaches.

Ukraine's General Staff claimed in an earlier statement that it launched an overnight attack on the Saratov Oil Refinery, hitting the facility.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin had warned about a drone attack threat in the region, but made no mention of the facility or any consequences from the attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defence separately said its air defences intercepted 64 Ukrainian drones overnight, of which 29 were downed over the Saratov region.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye ready to host next Ukraine-Russia peace talks, leaders’ summit: Turkish FM

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case