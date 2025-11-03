Russia claimed that it has advanced in the city of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where intense clashes have continued for over a year.

A statement by the Ministry of Defence said on Monday that its forces “entered and consolidated” their positions in the city’s Prigorodny neighbourhood, adding that clashes continue near its railway station and industrial zone.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his forces maintain control over the situation at the frontline city, rejecting claims of its encirclement.

Moscow has repeatedly asserted territorial gains in its offensive towards the embattled city.

Pokrovsk serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine’s military operations in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on Russia’s recent claim, and independent verification is difficult due to the conflict, which started in February 2022.

The ministry also claimed launching overnight air strikes targeting military industrial facilities, Ukrainian gas and energy facilities that supported their operation, military airfield infrastructure, and a weapons and military equipment repair facility.