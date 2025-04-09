The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday restricting district courts from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The bill, which would limit judges to providing relief only to parties directly involved in a suit, now heads to the Senate, where it has to secure 60 votes to become law.

"Since President (Donald) Trump has returned to office, left-leaning activists have cooperated with ideological judges whom they have sought out to take their cases and weaponized nationwide injunctions to stall dozens of lawful executive actions and initiatives," Issa said on the floor.