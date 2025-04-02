TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue resumes after six-year hiatus
Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek emphasises the need to modernise the 1995 Türkiye-EU Customs Union, urging its expansion to public procurement, services, and agriculture to unlock significant economic potential.
Türkiye-EU high-level economic dialogue resumes after six-year hiatus
Türkiye-EU economy / Reuters
April 2, 2025

The Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue is set to reconvene in Brussels on Thursday, marking a significant step in strengthening economic ties and fostering strategic cooperation between the two sides after a six-year break.

First established at a Türkiye-EU summit in 2015, the dialogue serves as a key platform for fostering economic discussions between Ankara and Brussels. Three meetings were previously held in 2016, 2017, and 2019 before the initiative was put on hold.

The decision to revive the talks was made at the EU General Affairs Council meeting last December and later endorsed at an EU heads of state and government summit. The move reflects a renewed commitment to expanding economic collaboration and addressing shared challenges.

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will deliver the opening address alongside EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. 

The meeting will bring together high-level officials, business leaders, and representatives from financial institutions to explore ways to enhance bilateral economic ties.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye’s auto exports to US surpass $1B annually as tariff threat rises

Key issues on the agenda

The dialogue will focus on a broad range of topics critical to Türkiye-EU economic relations. The first session will feature ministerial-level discussions on macroeconomic conditions, competitiveness, and structural reforms, highlighting key areas of cooperation and policy alignment.

The second session will shift the focus to investment and trade opportunities, with leading Turkish and EU business executives joining representatives from major financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). These discussions are expected to pave the way for stronger economic integration and expanded investment flows between the two sides.

Türkiye’s vision for deeper economic integration

Ahead of the meeting, Simsek underscored the significance of reviving the dialogue, recalling his role in co-chairing the first meeting in 2016.

Recommended

"As someone who co-chaired the first meeting in 2016, I am delighted to see this platform reactivated," he said, emphasising Türkiye’s longstanding commitment to deepening its ties with the EU.

He pointed out that the EU remains Türkiye’s largest trade partner, with nearly 42 percent of the country’s exports going to the bloc, making Türkiye the EU’s fifth-largest trading partner.

Simsek also stressed the urgent need to modernise the Türkiye-EU Customs Union, which has been in place since 1995. 

He called for its expansion to include public procurement, services, and agriculture, arguing that an updated agreement would unlock significant economic potential for both sides.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye to join Hannover Messe with 127 companies showcasing industry expertise

In addition to trade reforms, he highlighted the importance of easing visa requirements for Turkish businesspeople and students, which remains a key obstacle in Türkiye-EU relations. 

He also expressed support for increased joint projects in third countries, particularly in sectors such as defense, energy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"With our strengths across multiple industries, we are ready for deeper and more multidimensional cooperation with the EU," Simsek said, expressing optimism about the future of Türkiye-EU economic relations.

The resumption of the High-Level Economic Dialogue signals a renewed effort to build stronger trade and investment ties, despite political challenges that have strained Türkiye’s EU accession process in recent years. 

The outcome of Thursday’s discussions is expected to shape the next phase of economic engagement between the two sides.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit