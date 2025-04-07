The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th-century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

In a bitterly divided decision on Monday, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members "reasonable time" to go to court.

But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.

The court's action appears to bar the administration from immediately resuming the flights that last month carried hundreds of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The flights came soon after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportations under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The majority said nothing about those flights, which took off without providing the hearing the justices now say is necessary.

Trump praised the court for its action Monday.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the Rule of Law in our Nation by allowing a President, whoever that may be, to be able to secure our Borders, and protect our families and our Country, itself. A GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

'We should be better than this'