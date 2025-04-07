US
Supreme Court allows Trump to deport Venezuelan migrants under wartime law only after judges' review
Trump hails the court's decision, calling it a great day for justice in the US.
The court's action appears to bar the administration from immediately resuming the flights that last month carried hundreds of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador. / Reuters
April 7, 2025

The Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to use an 18th-century wartime law to deport Venezuelan migrants but said they must get a court hearing before they are taken from the United States.

In a bitterly divided decision on Monday, the court said the administration must give Venezuelans who it claims are gang members "reasonable time" to go to court.

But the conservative majority said the legal challenges must take place in Texas, instead of a Washington courtroom.

The court's action appears to bar the administration from immediately resuming the flights that last month carried hundreds of migrants to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

The flights came soon after President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act for the first time since World War II to justify the deportations under a presidential proclamation calling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force.

The majority said nothing about those flights, which took off without providing the hearing the justices now say is necessary.

Trump praised the court for its action Monday.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the Rule of Law in our Nation by allowing a President, whoever that may be, to be able to secure our Borders, and protect our families and our Country, itself. A GREAT DAY FOR JUSTICE IN AMERICA!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.

'We should be better than this'

In dissent, the three liberal justices said the administration has sought to avoid judicial review in this case, and the court "now rewards the government for its behaviour." Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined portions of the dissent.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it would be harder for people to challenge deportations individually, wherever they are being held, and noted that the administration has also said in another case before the court that it's unable to return people who have been deported to the El Salvador prison by mistake.

"We, as a Nation and a court of law, should be better than this," she wrote.

The justices acted on the administration's emergency appeal after the federal appeals court in Washington left in place an order temporarily prohibiting deportations of the migrants accused of being gang members under the rarely used Alien Enemies Act.

"For all the rhetoric of the dissents," the court wrote in an unsigned opinion, the high court order confirms "that the detainees subject to removal orders under the AEA are entitled to notice and an opportunity to challenge their removal."

The case has become a flashpoint amid escalating tension between the White House and the federal courts.

It's the second time in less than a week that a majority of conservative justices has handed Trump at least a partial victory in an emergency appeal after lower courts had blocked parts of his agenda.

Several other cases are pending, including over Trump's plan to deny citizenship to U.S.-born children of parents who are in the country as non-resident aliens or illegally.

