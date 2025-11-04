Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, calling for an immediate political solution to end the long-standing conflict.

“We express our collective shock at the horrific atrocities committed in the city of Al Fasher in Sudan’s Darfur region and reaffirm our condemnation of these acts in the strongest terms,” Tamim said in his opening remarks at the inauguration of the Second World Summit for Social Development in the capital Doha on Tuesday.

On October 26, the RSF captured the city of Al Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed ethnic-based massacres against civilians, according to local and international organisations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

“Sudan has endured the horrors of this conflict for over two and a half years. It is time to bring it to an end and reach a political solution that safeguards Sudan’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” the Qatari emir said.