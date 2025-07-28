WORLD
2 min read
Trump sets new 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war
"I'm disappointed in President Putin," US President Trump says, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump sets new 10 to 12-day deadline for Russia to end Ukraine war
Trump says he is reducing 50 day deadline for Russia on war in Ukraine / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Russia to end its war in Ukraine, saying he was setting a new deadline of 10 to 12 days for Moscow to make progress on doing so.

Trump said on Monday that he was reducing the 50-day deadline he gave Russia over its war in Ukraine, underscoring his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for prolonging the fighting between the two countries.

"I'm going to reduce the 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number because I think I already know the answer to what's going to happen," Trump said, speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ahead of their meeting in Scotland.

Trump set the 50-day deadline earlier this month. The US president has repeatedly voiced exasperation with Putin for continuing attacks on Ukraine despite US efforts to end the war.

Before returning to the White House in January, Trump, who views himself as a peacemaker, had promised to end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict within 24 hours.

Recommended

Trump has threatened new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports unless an agreement is reached by early September.

But the president, who has also expressed annoyance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not always followed up on his tough talk about Putin with action, citing what he deems a good relationship that the two men have had previously.

"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kiev and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said. "And I say that's not the way to do it."

RelatedTRT Global - Trump gives Russia 50 days to make Ukraine deal or face 'severe 'sanctions

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia