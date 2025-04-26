The suspect behind Friday morning’s fatal stabbing at a mosque in France's La Grand-Combe remains at large, the Ales public prosecutor’s office confirmed on Saturday.

New details are emerging about the deadly attack, which claimed the life of a 24-year-old worshipper.

The suspect reportedly filmed himself after the killing, brandishing a knife and making insulting remarks about “Allah” and the victim, who lay dying on the ground, Franceinfo reported.

Investigators are examining a possible Islamophobic motive, according to local media reports.

Ales public prosecutor, Abdelkrim Grini said the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) is monitoring the case, although it has not yet formally taken it over.

Grini noted that the victim was a regular at the mosque in Trescol, a hamlet within La Grand-Combe, while the suspected attacker had never been seen there before.