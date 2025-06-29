US senators begin debating Donald Trump's "big beautiful" spending bill, a hugely divisive proposal that would deliver key parts of the US president's domestic agenda while making massive cuts to social welfare programmes.

Republicans eyeing the 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over the package, which would strip health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3 trillion to the country's debt.

The Senate formally opened debate on the bill after Republican holdouts delayed what should have been a procedural vote, drawing Trump's ire on social media.

Senators narrowly passed the motion to begin debate, 51-49, hours after the vote was first called, with Vice President JD Vance joining negotiations with holdouts from his own party.

Ultimately, two Republican senators joined 47 Democrats in voting "nay" on opening debate.

Trump has pushed his party to get the bill passed and on his desk for him to sign into law by July 4, the United States' Independence Day.

Democrats are bitterly opposed to the legislation and Trump's agenda and have vowed to hold up the debate.

They began by insisting that the entirety of the bill be read aloud to the chamber before the debate commences.

The bill is roughly 1,000 pages long and will take an estimated 15 hours to read.

"Republicans won't tell America what's in the bill," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.