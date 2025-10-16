China has lodged "stern representations" with the UK after the latter announced sanctions against 11 Chinese entities for supporting the Russian energy sector and supplying equipment critical to Moscow's defence sector, state media reported on Thursday.

"China firmly opposes these sanctions," a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Wednesday, urging London to "immediately" lift the sanctions.

The UK on Wednesday sanctioned Russian and Chinese entities as London seeks to intensify pressure on the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.

British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves Wednesday said the government was taking a "targeted" action against companies in India and China that continued to facilitate the flow of Russian oil into global markets.

Beijing said the UK's sanctions are unilateral actions with no basis in international law.

They, the embassy spokesperson said, undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.