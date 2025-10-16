ASIA PACIFIC
Beijing urges UK to 'immediately' lift sanctions on Chinese entities
The UK on Wednesday sanctioned Russian and Chinese entities to intensify pressure on the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.
October 16, 2025

China has lodged "stern representations" with the UK after the latter announced sanctions against 11 Chinese entities for supporting the Russian energy sector and supplying equipment critical to Moscow's defence sector, state media reported on Thursday.

"China firmly opposes these sanctions," a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the UK said on Wednesday, urging London to "immediately" lift the sanctions.

The UK on Wednesday sanctioned Russian and Chinese entities as London seeks to intensify pressure on the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.

British Treasury chief Rachel Reeves Wednesday said the government was taking a "targeted" action against companies in India and China that continued to facilitate the flow of Russian oil into global markets.

Beijing said the UK's sanctions are unilateral actions with no basis in international law.

They, the embassy spokesperson said, undermine the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

"On the Ukraine crisis, China has upheld an objective and impartial position, remained committed to promoting peace talks, and strictly regulated the export of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations," the spokesperson added.

Normal exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Russian enterprises should not be interfered with or affected, the embassy said, adding that Beijing "firmly rejects any attempt at blame-shifting or smearing."

"We urge the UK to immediately rectify its wrongdoing and revoke the sanctions against the relevant Chinese entities. Any action that harms China's interests will be met with a firm response," the spokesperson said.

SOURCE:AA
