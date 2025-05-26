At a quiet corner of an animal shelter on the outskirts of Pakistan’s city of Karachi, Cammie, a young camel whose leg was brutally chopped off nearly a year ago, lounges regally, showered with affection and carrots — her favourite training treat.

Cammie’s story is of survival and an unprecedented medical milestone.

She is the first animal in Pakistan to receive a prosthetic limb.

In June 2024, Cammie, who was then eight months old, was found in southern Sindh province’s Sanghar district with one of her front legs violently severed, allegedly by a landlord angered by her wandering into his field.

The brutal act, caught on video, sparked nationwide outrage. She was rescued and transported to Karachi’s private shelter, Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS) Benji Project, for urgent care and has been with them ever since.

"She came to us terrified, immobile, and in immense pain," Sarah Jahangir, director of the CDRS Benji Project in Karachi, told TRT World. “We didn’t even know if she would survive the first few weeks.”

Cammie’s custom-designed leg, flown in from the United States, marks a watershed moment in the country’s animal rehabilitation efforts. But even as Cammie’s case offers hope, it also underscores how tenuous and under-resourced Pakistan’s broader animal welfare movement remains.

A first for Pakistan — and for Cammie

The prosthetic process was a multinational effort. Bioniks Pakistan, a Pakistani startup that creates prosthetic limbs, handled Cammie’s 3D x-rays and casting, while Derrick Campana, the founder of Bionic Pets USA — a company specialising in animal prosthetics — designed the artificial limb.

Known as the 'Wizard of Paws', Campana is a pioneering American prosthetist renowned for creating custom prosthetic and orthotic devices for animals.

“Her prosthetic was a gift from Bionic Pets USA,” Jahangir said.

The provincial government and its livestock department played a critical role, dispatching vets daily, doing X-rays, procuring medicines and covering the cost of a brace for Cammie’s healthy leg.

The government also built a custom harness to help Cammie practice standing. “We couldn’t have done any of this without their support,” she said.

The journey so far

While the prosthetic has been fitted once for testing, Cammie hasn’t begun walking on it yet.

“Unless she stands upright for a while, we can’t properly fit or adjust it,” Jahangir said.

But standing upright isn’t so simple. Cammie is fearful of the harness system’s lifting chains — a sound she still associates with trauma.

“We let her sniff the prosthetic, explore it. We fitted it while she was sitting just to check the sizing. But she has to be standing to begin proper training.”

Progress is slow by design. “We take things as slow as she wants,” Jahangir said.

“Some days she’s eager, some days she wants to be left alone. We follow Cammie’s lead.”

Still, the team is cautiously optimistic.

“She hops on three legs, gets up several times a day on her own. For a large animal, movement is absolutely necessary for survival. That’s what’s gotten her this far.”

