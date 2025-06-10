TÜRKİYE
BioNTech's Turkish-German co-founders awarded top science honour
Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin receive Germany’s top national honour for their groundbreaking Covid-19 vaccine and continued leadership in medical innovation.
The German National Prize honors individuals and institutions that advance democratic values and social cohesion. (Photo: AA) / AA
June 10, 2025

BioNTech co-founders Dr Ozlem Tureci and Professor Ugur Sahin have been awarded the prestigious 2025 German National Prize in recognition of their groundbreaking contributions to medical science and their lasting impact on Germany’s social and scientific landscape.

The award ceremony took place at the historic French Friedrichstadt Church in Berlin on Tuesday, where German Chancellor Friedrich Merz paid tribute to the duo’s achievements, lauding their "extraordinary courage" in pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation.

“They both embody the future strength of a free society,” Merz said. “As scientists, they seek solutions; as entrepreneurs, they take responsibility. Their work is a shining example of how science and social values can go hand in hand.”

Founders of Covid-19 vaccines

Tureci and Sahin, both of Turkish descent, rose to global prominence in 2020 when their company, BioNTech, developed one of the world’s first effective Covid-19 vaccines in record time. 

Today, BioNTech continues to lead in the development of cutting-edge immunotherapies for cancer, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders.

Chancellor Merz also used the occasion to underscore the critical role of skilled immigration in Germany’s future, describing the couple as “outstanding examples” of how migrant talent drives national progress.

“I want to live in a Germany where talent thrives, regardless of social or ethnic origin,” he said. “Skilled immigration is an engine of progress. Ideologies that question this are not only narrow-minded — they endanger the foundation of our free society.”

Established in 1997 by the German National Foundation, the German National Prize honours individuals and institutions that advance democratic values and social cohesion. A parallel youth-focused award recognises initiatives that promote solidarity among young people.

The accolade carries a prize of €50,000 (approximately $57,150).


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
