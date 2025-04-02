WORLD
Myanmar junta rejects ceasefire with rebels amid devastating earthquake
General Min Aung Hlaing has said that military operations will continue in Myanmar, rejecting a two-week truce offer from rebel groups, as the earthquake death toll surpasses 2,700.
Earthquake death toll rises in Myanmar, with the junta rejecting ceasefire. [Photo: AP] / AP
Myanmar's military junta has rejected ceasefire proposals from rebel groups intended to allow rescue operations after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country last week, local media reported.

General Min Aung Hlaing, the leader of the ruling junta, declared a continuation of military operations as the earthquake’s death toll rose to 2,719 with 400 people still missing and more than 4,000 injured, the independent news agency Myanmar Now reported on Wednesday.

Myanmar's shadow administration, the National Unity Government, formed by lawmakers removed in the February 2021 military coup, had announced a two-week ceasefire, which started on March 30.

A similar proposal was put forth by the Arakan Army, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army.

Despite a temporary halt in rebel groups' attacks following the earthquake, Hlaing accused the groups of exploiting the pause to regroup and conduct military training.

“Some ethnic armed groups may not be actively engaging in battles right now, but they are gathering and training in preparation for attacks. Since this is a form of aggression, the military will continue necessary defense operations,” he said during a fundraising event in the capital, Naypyidaw on Tuesday.

Myanmar has faced widespread conflict since the 2021 coup, with the junta battling armed ethnic groups and pro-democracy forces, including the People’s Defense Force, the National Unity Government’s military wing.

SOURCE:AA
