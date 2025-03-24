Russian authorities have said Ukrainian strikes killed six people, including three journalists, in the Luhansk region, while Ukraine reported 90 injuries, including 17 children, in Russian attacks on the Sumy region as the US said talks in Saudi Arabia have been going well and a positive announcement is expected soon.

A correspondent for the daily newspaper Izvestia, Alexander Fedorchak, and two employees of the Zvezda TV channel — cameraman Andrey Panov and driver Alexander Sirkeli — were killed in the strike, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Monday.

The committee added that it opened a criminal case following the incident.

A 14-year-old teenager and a correspondent for the Russian state news agency TASS, Mikhail Skuratov, were also injured, receiving shrapnel wounds.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova strongly condemned Ukraine's actions, pledging to seek a reaction from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the United Nations that promotes international collaboration through education, science and culture, aiming to build peace and sustainable development, to increase respect for justice, the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Commenting on the incident in a separate statement, the UN Secretary-General's office said the UN opposes the killing of journalists and wants such incidents to be thoroughly investigated.

Casualties in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian attacks targeted a school and residential buildings.