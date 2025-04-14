UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned about the dire toll on civilians in Sudan and urged global action to end the fighting as the war enters its third year.

"Two years into a devastating war, Sudan remains in a crisis of staggering proportions, with civilians paying the highest price," Guterres said in a statement on Monday that condemned indiscriminate attacks on markets, hospitals, schools and displacement sites.

"Almost 12 million people have fled their homes, in what has become the world's largest displacement crisis," with more than 3.8 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, he said.

Noting that more than 30 million people require humanitarian aid, including 25 million facing acute hunger, he warned that "as the lean season looms, famine has been identified in at least five locations and is projected to spread further."

Guterres said that "aid workers have been targeted: at least 90 have lost their lives since the fighting began," as he called for accountability.

"Independent, impartial and transparent investigations into all reports of violations and abuses are also crucial," he said.