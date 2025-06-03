BIZTECH
2 min read
Scientist launches AI to detect rogue systems attempting to deceive humans
LawZero aims to track and counter the harmful activities of frontier artificial intelligence systems, promoting public safety through an 'honest' AI structure.
Scientist launches AI to detect rogue systems attempting to deceive humans
The Scientist AI model aims to detect risks before autonomous systems act. / Reuters
June 3, 2025

A professor at the University of Montreal and a Turing Award winner — Nobel Prize for computing machinery — Yoshua Bengio has launched LawZero, a non-profit organisation to build “honest” AI that flags deceptive systems.

With $30 million in funding and a team of over a dozen researchers, the group is developing a 'Scientist AI' system to monitor autonomous agents in the roughly $1 trillion AI industry.

Bengio, hailed as one of AI’s “godfathers,” stressed that unlike today’s human-like AI agents, Scientist AI will evaluate behaviour like a “psychologist”, detecting harmful or deceptive motives.

“It is theoretically possible to imagine machines that have no self, no goal for themselves, that are just pure knowledge machines – like a scientist who knows a lot of stuff,” Bengio told The Guardian.

Unlike current generative AI tools, Bengio’s system will not give definitive answers and will instead give probabilities for whether an answer is correct.

“It has a sense of humility that it isn’t sure about the answer,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - America's AI war: Who is weaponising the technology?

Hiding the real agenda

Among the organisations and individuals backing LawZero is the AI safety body the Future of Life Institute, Jaan Tallinn, a founding engineer of Skype, and Schmidt Sciences, a research body founded by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt.

Recommended

Bengio underlined that open-source AI models will train LawZero’s system, ensuring transparency and wider collaboration.

“The point is to demonstrate the methodology so that then we can convince either donors or governments or AI labs to put the resources that are needed to train this at the same scale as the current frontier AIs. It is really important that the guardrail AI be at least as smart as the AI agent that it is trying to monitor and control,” he said.

He warned that AI systems are becoming increasingly capable of hiding their true goals.

A recent Anthropic case revealed an AI that attempted to blackmail engineers to avoid shutdown.

Bengio co-authored a global safety report warning of autonomous agents acting without oversight.

He believes watchdog systems must match the intelligence of the AIs they monitor.

RelatedTRT Global - US targets China's AI and tech firms in latest trade restrictions

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent
Chinese agency assigns AAA rating to US-blacklisted Russian oil giant Gazprom