AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan: security sources
Military sources say the RSF used a drone at dawn on May 5 to bomb the fuel storage facilities that they describe as civilian infrastructure.
Sudan's RSF launches second drone attack in Port Sudan: security sources
FILE - Smoke rises from the airport of Port Sudan following reported attacks early on May 4, 2025. / AFP
May 5, 2025

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces launched a second drone strike in as many days on Port Sudan, targeting fuel depots in the eastern city, security sources told Reuters, in a major escalation of a two-year-long conflict.

Large plumes of smoke and fire rose from the facility well into the afternoon as civil defence teams worked to contain a blaze there.

Military sources told Reuters that the RSF used a drone at dawn on Monday to bomb the fuel storage facilities that they described as civilian infrastructure.

"This attack reflects a deliberate attempt by these militias to paralyse life and target citizens' basic needs," Sudan's energy and petroleum minister Mohiedienn Naiem Mohamed Saied said.

The sources labelled the strike part of a "criminal campaign by the militia."

Speaking from the site, Saied condemned what he described as a "terrorist operation" aimed at crippling essential services.

He said fires had engulfed major fuel storage facilities after the drone hit a diesel depot and the blaze spread to nearby tanks, according to a ministry statement.

There were fears it could trigger a wider disaster in the densely populated area, Saied said.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - RSF carries out drone attack on the army-controlled Port Sudan

The RSF has not yet claimed responsibility for the strike.

On Sunday, the RSF carried out a drone attack on a military base and other targets near Port Sudan Airport, the first time the group had reached the strategic Red Sea city, previously considered a government stronghold and humanitarian hub. No casualties were reported.

The eastern expansion of hostilities threatens to upend the fragile stability of Port Sudan, which houses the country's main seaport, airport and the army's top command.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and RSF, triggered by a dispute over a transition to civilian rule. The conflict has displaced over 12 million people and pushed half the population into acute hunger, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence