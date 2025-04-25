Ukraine's Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014, will stay with Russia, US President Donald Trump has said in an interview with TIME magazine.

"Crimea will stay with Russia. And Zelensky understands that, and everybody understands that it's been with them for a long time. It's been with them long before Trump came along," Trump said during the interview published on Friday.

The comments were published shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin began a meeting with Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff in the Kremlin.

The strong backing of Russia's position came just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev would never recognise Moscow's occupation of Crimea, remarks that prompted Trump to lash out at the Ukrainian leader.

Trump accused Zelenskyy on Wednesday of prolonging the "killing field" in Ukraine because of his refusal, but claimed then that "nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory."

Crimea is a strategic peninsula internationally recognised as Ukrainian territory.

US-China trade war

He also claimed that Chinese leader Xi Jinping called him, despite Beijing’s denials of any contact between the two countries over their bitter trade dispute.

The US president did not say when the call took place or specify what was discussed.

"He's called," Trump said. "And I don't think that's a sign of weakness on his behalf."

Trump suggested he will announce deals with US trading partners in the next few weeks.

"I would say, over the next three to four weeks, and we're finished, by the way," he said.

"There's a number at which they will feel comfortable," Trump told the magazine, referring to China. "But you can't let them make a trillion dollars on us."