As a humanitarian, I am driven by the knowledge that my work makes a tangible difference in the lives of millions of children. It is the principle that all human lives are valued equally that fuels my determination and that of my fellow aid workers, even in the face of immense challenges.



Yet today, we are confronting a crisis far graver than we could have ever imagined: the unbearable reality of choosing which lives to save and which to leave behind. This is not a dilemma we can—or should—accept.

The recent cuts to foreign aid are forcing humanitarian organisations into impossible decisions. At a time when one in every 11 children globally requires humanitarian assistance, we are being compelled to prioritise one crisis over another, one community over another, and, ultimately, one child’s life over another.



Already, we have had to make heart-wrenching decisions to halt life-saving programs. By this, I mean treatment for severely malnourished children or critical medical support for newborn babies in war zones. This is not merely a logistical challenge; it is an ethical crisis that strikes at the very heart of our mission, our soul, and everything we stand for.

Principles under threat



Save the Children was founded over a century ago by Eglantyne Jebb, a woman of extraordinary moral courage and conviction. She established an organisation dedicated to defend the rights of children, to save lives, to protect families, to alleviate suffering, and to restore dignity.

Today, we operate in 115 countries, directly supporting over 105 million children annually. We are often among the first to respond to emergencies, and our commitment to every child, everywhere, is non-negotiable.

Yet, our principles are under unprecedented threat.



In an era of escalating global crises—conflict, climate change, and economic instability—many of the world’s wealthiest nations are slashing their aid budgets . The US, the UK, Germany, Australia, Sweden, France, The Netherlands and other traditional donor countries are retreating from their commitments to international solidarity, contributing to a dangerous decline in global assistance.

Cutting aid is not just a failure of moral leadership, it is a strategic miscalculation.



Failing to address poverty, instability, and health crises worldwide only deepens global insecurity, fuelling displacement, economic shocks, and conflict. These problems do not respect borders; they ripple across the globe. When we turn our backs on the world’s most vulnerable, we sow the seeds of future crises that will inevitably reach our own shores, and children always bear the brunt.



In 2024, a record 120 million people were forcibly displaced by war, violence, and persecution—approximately equivalent to the population of Japan - with displaced people spending, on average, over a decade away from home. Time and again, they tell us their greatest dream is to return. Aid plays a critical role in helping people return.



In Ukraine, we’ve helped families like Natalia* and her daughter Sofiya* repair their war-damaged home. In Ethiopia, we’ve supported women like Rukia* to start small businesses and rebuild their lives. Aid rebuilds societies, fosters stability, and drives economic recovery.

Aid also supports people who remain trapped in displacement, for whom no solution can be found. Like Aliya* and Zahra*, two girls in Al Hol detention camp in Syria. They grew up there. Not welcome in their countries, their faces show glimpses of hope, yet their eyes tell a story of misplaced guilt for something they didn’t commit.



Short-sighted