Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan has marked the third anniversary of International Zero Waste Day on March 30 with a powerful call for global action against textile waste at an event held at the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing leaders, environmental advocates, and international organisations at the General Assembly on Friday, Erdogan emphasised the exponential growth of the Zero Waste Movement worldwide, highlighting the increasing awareness and participation in sustainable waste management.

A call for a waste-free future

“We are fortunate to witness the formation of a global awareness network,” Erdogan stated, urging individuals and governments to join the movement toward a waste-free world.

This year’s Zero Waste Day focused on the theme "Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles," shedding light on the environmental impact of fast fashion and unsustainable textile production.

"While we can easily discard clothing, nature cannot shed it as effortlessly," Erdogan remarked, emphasizing the urgent need for sustainable fashion practices.

Türkiye’s leadership in textile waste recycling