Russian Defence Ministry has claimed that its troops on the eastern front of the war in Ukraine have captured two settlements in Donetsk region as well as one in Ukraine's northern region of Sumy.

The statement on Saturday said its forces had captured the village of Stupochky in Donetsk region, east of Kostiantynivka, a town under recent Russian pressure.

It also said it had taken control of Otradne, a village further west along the 1,000-km front and announced the capture of Loknya, a village inside the Russian border in Sumy region.

The general staff of Ukraine's military acknowledged no such losses, referring to Otradne as one of several towns where Ukrainian troops had halted 18 frontline Russian attacks.

It referred to Stupochky earlier this week as part of an area under Russian attack.

For months, Ukraine has reported attempts by Russian forces to occupy areas of the Sumy region, but has never acknowledged the capture of any of them.

Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday announced the capture of Radkivka, a village outside the northeastern city of Kupiansk.

Drone attacks