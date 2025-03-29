TÜRKİYE
Türkiye celebrates International Day of Zero Waste
Türkiye has been at the forefront of promoting zero waste initiatives since the country's first lady Emine Erdogan launched the National Zero Waste Project in 2017.
The Turkish foreign minstry statement emphasised the environmental impact of overconsumption: "Behind every act of overproduction lies a depleted resource, while behind every conscious consumption choice, life flourishes." / TRT World
March 29, 2025

The Turkish foreign ministry has marked the third International Day of Zero Waste with a renewed call for global action, highlighting the leadership of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan in the worldwide movement.

This year's observance on March 30 focuses on "Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles," addressing one of the most resource-intensive and polluting industries globally.

In a statement released on Sunday, the ministry described the Zero Waste approach as "a global movement for transformation" that was initiated under the auspices of first lady Erdogan.

The statement emphasised the environmental impact of overconsumption: "Behind every act of overproduction lies a depleted resource, while behind every conscious consumption choice, life flourishes."

The ministry called for a collective shift in mindset, urging citizens to "choose to be a breath of fresh air for nature rather than a burden" and to "walk in harmony with the environment through Zero Waste awareness."

Türkiye has been at the forefront of promoting zero waste initiatives since first lady Erdogan launched the National Zero Waste Project in 2017. The initiative has since gained international recognition, with the United Nations General Assembly designating March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste in 2022.

