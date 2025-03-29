Türkiye is working to secure the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish citizen detained in the United States.

“We are continuing our efforts for the release of our citizen Rumeysa Ozturk, who was detained in the US; Our Embassy in Washington and the relevant Consulates General are providing all kinds of consular services and legal support,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said on Saturday.

Ozturk, 30, a Turkish PhD student and Fulbright scholar, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) late Tuesday near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts, while heading to an iftar dinner.

On Friday, Türkiye’s Consul General in Houston visited Ozturk at the detention center in Louisiana, where she is being held, according to Keceli.

He added that Ozturk’s requests were conveyed to local authorities and her lawyer. The consul general is set to visit her again on Saturday.

On Friday, a Massachusetts federal judge blocked Ozturk’s deportation until further notice, pending a ruling on her habeas corpus petition against unlawful detention.

Detained for criticising Israel