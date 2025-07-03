Republicans in the US House of Representatives have advanced President Donald Trump's massive tax-cut and spending bill toward a final yes-or-no vote, appearing to overcome internal party divisions over its cost.

During a marathon overnight session, lawmakers cleared a final procedural hurdle needed to begin debate on the bill in a 219-213 vote at around 3:30 a.m. ET (0730 GMT) on Thursday.

It was not clear when they would hold a final vote on passing the legislation. If it is approved, the bill will go to Trump to sign into law.

The bill would extend Trump's 2017 tax cuts, cut health and food safety net programmes, fund the president's immigration crackdown, and eliminate many green-energy incentives.

It also includes a $5 trillion increase in the nation's debt ceiling, which lawmakers must address in the coming months to avert a devastating default.

Republicans broadly support the bill, which contains most of Trump's domestic priorities, saying it would spur economic growth and deliver tax breaks to Americans across the economic spectrum.

Democrats are united in opposition to the bill but lack the votes to stop it, as Republicans control both the House and the Senate by slim margins.

Republicans can afford no more than three defections in either chamber to get a final bill passed.

Jeffries' marathon speech

Early on Thursday, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was four hours into a speech in which he blasted the bill as a giveaway to the wealthy that would come at the expense of less affluent Americans.

"This disgusting abomination is not about improving the quality of life of the American people," he said. "The focus of this bill, the justification for all of the cuts that will hurt everyday Americans is to provide massive tax breaks for billionaires."

Several dozen Democrats joined Jeffries on the House floor, while only a handful of Republicans were in the cavernous chamber.

Jeffries' speech recalled a record-setting April speech by Democratic Senator Cory Booker that accused Trump of "recklessly" challenging the nation's democratic institutions.

The past two weeks have shown deep Republican divides on the bill, which would add $3.4 trillion to the nation's $36.2 trillion in debt.