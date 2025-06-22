WORLD
1 min read
Evacuated nuclear sites prior to US strikes: Iran
President Donald Trump announced that the US military had joined Israel in launching military strikes against Iran.
Evacuated nuclear sites prior to US strikes: Iran
fordow fuel enrichment plan / AFP
June 22, 2025

Iran’s state broadcaster's political deputy has said Iran evacuated materials from three nuclear sites prior to being attacked by the US, the IRNA news agency reported.

“Part of the Fordo nuclear site area was subjected to an aerial attack by enemy forces,” IRNA reported, citing the Qom provincial governor’s office on Sunday.

The deputy security and law enforcement governor of Isfahan confirmed attacks near the nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz, IRNA added.

Recommended

The Israeli military announced a heightened alert status, suspension of education, bans on gatherings and a halt to non-essential work following the strikes.

President Donald Trump announced that the US military had joined Israel in launching military strikes against Iran.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump