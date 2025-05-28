US
2 min read
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15%
US president claims international students take spots from Americans; criticises university as ‘a disaster’
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15%
Trump says Harvard should cap foreign student intake at 15% / Reuters
May 28, 2025

​​​​​​​US President Donald Trump has said that Harvard University should limit its international student enrollment to around 15 percent, criticising the current figure of 31 percent as too high.

“I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15 percent, not 31 percent,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools — they can’t get in because we have foreign students there.”

His comments follow a move by his administration to revoke Harvard’s ability to enrol international students. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked that directive after the university filed a lawsuit, arguing it violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

“I want to make sure that the foreign students are people that can love our country,” Trump said. “We don’t want to see shopping centres exploding. We don’t want to see the kind of riots that you had.”

He called Harvard “a disaster” and said the university must be more transparent.

“Harvard has to show us their lists. They have foreign students — about 31 percent of their students are foreign-based. Almost 31 percent. We want to know where those students come from. Are they troublemakers? What countries do they come from?” he said.

Asked how the standoff with Harvard might end, Trump responded: “I don’t know. Harvard has got to behave themselves. Harvard is treating our country with great disrespect and all they’re doing is getting in deeper and deeper.”

Recommended

Trump vs Harvard

The showdown between Trump and Harvard started when the president said he would crack down on pro-Palestine protests on US campuses.

He started with Columbia, which ignited a wave of pro-Palestine protests across US campuses, cancelling $400 million in federal funding to the university.

The university ultimately yielded to his pressure, announcing sweeping policy changes, including campus protest policies.

He later froze federal funding for both Cornell University and Northwestern University for allowing pro-Palestine protests.

As for Harvard, the university rejected Trump's demands in early April and later sued the administration for suspending around $2.3 billion in funding.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Trump launches law enforcement task force in Memphis, signals Chicago next
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
Trump threatens national emergency in Washington over ICE dispute
Charlie Kirk's allies warn Americans: Mourn him respectfully or suffer consequences
In US, Kirk's supporters cling to gun rights despite his violent death
Who is Tyler Robinson, suspect in Charlie Kirk's killing?
Missouri Senate passes Trump-backed plan that could get Republicans another US House seat
Trump's push for peace prize won't sway us: Nobel committee
FBI releases video of Charlie Kirk shooting suspect fleeing scene
US naval base in Annapolis on lockdown as active threat reported
Black universities across US forced to shut after threats amid shock of Charlie Kirk killing
Charlie Kirk shooting sparks false accusations, victims fear retaliation
From Pelosi to Trump, survivors of public attacks unite after Charlie Kirk killing
US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large