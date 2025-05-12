CLIMATE
2 min read
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Due to its geographic location the country has seen growing number of strikes, with nearly 300 people killed last year.
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh
Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh / AP
May 12, 2025

At least 13 people were killed by lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh amid a growing number of casualties due to the recurrent natural calamity, according to Anadolu and local Channel 24 TV.

Lightning strikes killed nine people, including a child and several farmers, in eastern Brahmanbaria and central Kishoreganj districts on Sunday.

In addition, one person each died in Chapaiwabganj, Naogaon, Sherpur and Habiganj districts, Channel 24 reported.

At least four people were injured in the strikes.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast thunderstorms for many parts of the country Sunday evening amid scorching heat waves sweeping across the nation, including in the capital, Dhaka.

Awareness to save lives

Recommended

On April 28, at least 17 people died in seven districts of the country in lightning strikes, prompting a call for awareness to save lives.

A voluntary organisation called Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum, which works to spread awareness of thunderstorms, in a statement, expressed concern over the deaths of so many people in lightning strikes.

Kabirul Bashar, president of the organisation and a teacher at Jahangirnagar University, said over 70 percent of the people who die from lightning strikes are involved in agricultural work.

He emphasised awareness to save lives, as there is no way to prevent lightning.

According to UN data, an average of 300 people die from lightning strikes every year in Bangladesh. This year, 67 people died from lightning strikes from January to April 30, while 297 people were killed last year.

Deaths mostly occur from April to June. With the growing number of casualties, the BMD has been issuing lightning warnings in Bangladesh since April 1 this year.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge