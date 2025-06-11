The death toll from flooding in eastern parts of South Africa has risen 49, including children on a school bus that was swept away, a provincial governor said.

"As of now, the stats have escalated to 49" deaths, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane told reporters on Wednesday, citing police figures.

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, officials said on Wednesday.

South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.

"It is indeed a sad thing and the search is still going on," Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha told television station Newzroom Afrika.