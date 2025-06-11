CLIMATE
1 min read
Dozens dead in eastern South Africa flooding: authorities
South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.
Dozens dead in eastern South Africa flooding: authorities
People make their way through drenched lanes in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, South Africa, July 11, 2024. / AP
June 11, 2025

The death toll from flooding in eastern parts of South Africa has risen 49, including children on a school bus that was swept away, a provincial governor said.

"As of now, the stats have escalated to 49" deaths, Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane told reporters on Wednesday, citing police figures.

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in South Africa's Eastern Cape province, officials said on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT Global - More snow, flood warnings as severe weather lashes South Africa

South Africa has been lashed by heavy rain and snow since the weekend, in a severe winter cold front which disrupted transport and power networks.

"It is indeed a sad thing and the search is still going on," Eastern Cape community safety official Xolile Nqatha told television station Newzroom Afrika.

Recommended

Three children were rescued from the bus, President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said.

"President Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the bereaved families, affected communities and Eastern Cape residents at large," a statement said.

Flooding has become more common and severe in South Africa as the impacts of climate change are felt.

A storm on the East Coast in April 2022 killed about 400 people and left thousands homeless.

RelatedTRT Global - South Africa holds funerals for 30 unclaimed gold miners' bodies

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge