Mongolia's Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene has stepped down after losing parliamentary support following corruption claims that erupted into street protests last month, the country's parliament said.

The parliament of the world's largest landlocked country did not pass a draft resolution on a confidence ballot, meaning Oyun-Erdene was deemed to have resigned, a parliament statement said on Tuesday.

"It was an honour to serve my country and people in difficult times, including pandemics, wars, and tariffs," Oyun-Erdene said after the result of the vote was known.

Oyun-Erdene, who has been prime minister since January 2021 and was re-elected in July 2024, will remain caretaker prime minister until a successor is named within 30 days.

The political upheaval comes after Mongolians last month protested for weeks in the capital Ulaanbaatar alleging corruption involving Oyun-Erdene and his family.

Oyun-Erdene did not immediate respond to requests for comment on his resignation and the corruption allegations.