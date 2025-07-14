Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will continue his bid for New York City mayor as an independent candidate, despite losing the Democratic primary to state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani.

"The fight to save our city isn’t over," Cuomo said in a video posted on Monday on X.

"The general election is in November, and I’m in it to win it."

Mamdani, a 33-year-old member of the New York State Assembly, defeated Cuomo with 56 percent of the vote in last month’s ranked-choice primary, compared to Cuomo’s 44 percent.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, is a Uganda-born Muslim of Indian descent.

Cuomo, 67, served as New York governor for a decade before resigning in 2021 amid sexual misconduct allegations.

In his video, he pointed to low turnout in the primary and argued that Mamdani’s "slick slogans" lack "real solutions."

The November general election will now feature Mamdani, Cuomo, current mayor Eric Adams, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol.