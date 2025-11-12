A recently freed Palestinian woman has reported being subjected to sexual violence four times and being filmed naked during her detention in Israeli prisons, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR).

The statement documented the testimony of the former detainee, identified as NA, and revealed an “organised and systematic practice of sexual torture including rape, forced stripping, forced filming, (and) sexual assault using objects and dogs” perpetrated by Israeli soldiers.

The centre said the testimonies it collected show that Palestinian detainees are subjected to “deliberate psychological humiliation aimed at crushing human dignity and erasing individual identity entirely.”

It stressed that “the testimonies do not reflect isolated incidents but constitute a systematic policy practiced in the context of the ongoing crime of genocide against more than two million Palestinians in Gaza.”

Related TRT World - 'This is a war on women': Israel’s genocide, crimes against humanity in Gaza documented

According to the centre, the woman, aged 42, was arrested in November 2024 while crossing an Israeli checkpoint in northern Gaza.

She recounted being subjected to “multiple forms of torture and sexual violence, including being raped four times by Israeli soldiers, repeatedly subjected to obscene insults, stripped and filmed naked, electrocuted, and beaten across her body.”

In one instance, she said: “At dawn, I heard the soldiers shouting, saying that morning prayers were forbidden, and I think it was the fourth day after my arrest from Gaza.”

“They ordered me to take off my clothes. I did so. They put me on a metal table, pressed my chest and head against it, cuffed my hands to the end of the bed and pulled my legs apart forcefully…a man raping me. I started screaming, and they beat me on my back and head while I was blindfolded,” she added.

“I cannot describe what I felt; I wished for death every moment. After they raped me, I was left alone in the same room, hands still cuffed to the bed and without clothes for many hours.”