ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Trump dismisses reports of considering $30B civilian nuclear deal with Iran
Media reports indicated that Trump is considering offering economic incentives to Iran, such as unfreezing Iranian assets in exchange for a halt to Tehran’s uranium enrichment programme.
Donald Trump dismisses reports US is weighing up to $30 bln civilian nuclear deal for Iran / Reuters
June 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump lashes out at the media, dismissing reports that he supports giving Iran $30 billion to develop non-military nuclear facilities.

"Who in the Fake News Media is the SleazeBag saying that 'President Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion to build non-military nuclear facilities, never heard of this ridiculous idea. It’s just another HOAX put out by the fake news in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Media reports say the Trump administration has considered offering economic incentives to Iran, such as unfreezing billions in Iranian assets in exchange for a halt to Tehran’s uranium enrichment programme, according to three sources familiar with the discussions.

The US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility on June 22 and launched dozens of submarine-based cruise missile attacks on two other sites in Natanz and Isfahan as part of its campaign against Iran’s nuclear program.

A sixth round of talks between the US and Iran was scheduled for June 15, but Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites on June 13.

The 12‑day conflict between Israel and Iran came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
