CLIMATE
2 min read
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
Northeastern region of India, since last week, witnessing heavy rains, causing loss of life and displacing thousands of people in the region.
Death toll climbs to 44 as rains, floods hit northeastern India
India monsoon floods have cause immense destruction along with 44 deaths / AP
June 4, 2025

The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in northeastern Indian states has reached to 44, with at least six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

Authorities in the Indian northeastern state of Assam said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 people have so far died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also five deaths have been reported due to landslides taking the total death toll to 17 so far in the state.

Since last week, thousands of people in the north Indian states have been displaced after torrential rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

At least 1,489 villages and 617,136 people have been affected by the floods.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains kill dozens in landslides across northeast India, Bangladesh

Search efforts continue

In Arunachal Pradesh state, officials said 12 people died in rain related incidents.

Recommended

The Indian army said on Wednesday that it is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather condition and hazardous terrain after a devastating landslide in the north region of Sikkim state.

“Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialised teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues,” the army said.

In Sikkim this week, army said, two soldiers and one porter were killed in the landslides.

Other northeastern states also have reported casualties in the past few days, according to officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to authorities in the flood hit states and assured “support” to all affected areas.

RelatedTRT Global - Heavy rains in northeast India kill at least 30

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge